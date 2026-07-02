Wrongful death lawsuit filed by Weslaco family against energy drink distributors moving forward

A Hidalgo County judge denied a motion to dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit against the distributors of the energy drink Alani Nu in connection with the death of a Weslaco cheerleader.

Court records show 370th District Court Judge Noe Gonzalez issued a Wednesday ruling to deny the dismissal. The ruling was signed the day after a hearing to dismiss the lawsuit was held.

The family of 17-year-old Larissa Rodriguez is suing Glazer’s Beer and Beverage, the company that distributed Alani Nu energy drinks. The family claims the beverages led to Rodriguez’s death, while the distributor is seeking to have the case thrown out.

As previously reported, attorneys for Rodriguez’s family said a coroner’s report found that the teen died in October 2025 from an enlarged heart, which was attributed to stress and "a large amount of caffeine" after she consumed Alani Nu energy drinks.

In filings made in response to the lawsuit, Glazer's Beer and Beverage said it only distributed the drinks and did not design the can, make the drink, or create the labels. During Tuesday’s hearing, attorneys for the company argued that the company is not responsible for the death.

A new court date was not listed in Hidalgo County records.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.