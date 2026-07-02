Pharr expands city internet service to 300 housing authority homes

Pharr is expanding its municipal internet service to homes within the Pharr Housing Authority.

City leaders say the expansion is about keeping students and families connected without straining their budgets.

Pharr Connect offers a $25-a-month plan with 500 megabits or a $50 plan with one gigabit of fiber internet. For some families, the service is free.

"Any PSJA ISD households that are within these units have the ability to have free fiber on behalf of the school district," Pharr Deputy City Manager Cynthia Garza-Reyes said.

City leaders say about 300 households across three Pharr Housing Authority complexes are part of the expansion. A $700,000 federal funding investment made it possible.

Customers can also sign up for digital literacy classes. After completing the program, they receive a free laptop.

Click here for more information on Pharr Connect.

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