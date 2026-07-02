Registration open for Weslaco’s third annual Lemonade Day

Registration is open for the third annual Lemonade Day in Weslaco, a free event for kids ages 6 to 17 to set up and run their own lemonade stand.

The event is designed to teach kids about business and entrepreneurship skills.

Last year, nearly 80 kids participated, bringing in nearly $10,000, according to Weslaco Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barbara Jean Garza.

“That was so exciting to think that kid entrepreneurs are bringing in $10,000, and that's money that stays in their pockets," Garza said. "As part of the program, we have different activities to help them grow through financial literacy, through networking and meeting some of these business leaders.”

The event will also include prizes for categories like entrepreneur of the year, best lemonade stand, and more.

Parents can register their children online.