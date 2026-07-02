Harlingen approves $14,000 project to repave Dixieland Park parking lot
Harlingen city commissioners approved $14,000 to upgrade the parking lot at Dixieland Park.
Crews will remove the top layer of the existing parking lot and add a new asphalt overlay, Harlingen Parks & Recreation Director Juan Mendiola III explained.
"We're going to have high traffic here because of the new shaded basketball court. We looked at this parking lot and said we need to improve not just the beautification of it, but the safety. So that's what we decided to focus on," Mendiola said.
Work is expected to begin as early as next week.
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