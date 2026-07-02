Jace Posey looks to bring experience and leadership to UTRGV men's basketball

One of UTRGV men’s basketball’s newest additions is bringing high-level experience to Edinburg.

Jace Posey, a transfer from TCU, joins the Vaqueros after spending three seasons with the Horned Frogs, where he competed against some of the nation’s top programs, including an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Now in the Rio Grande Valley, Posey says the team’s chemistry has been one of the biggest positives during summer workouts.

“I would say we have a lot of good character guys. Everything’s good in the locker room and on the court” Redshirt Junior Guard Jace Posey said. "We go hard and we push each other, and we’re still trying to figure each other out.”

Despite the new roster and coaching staff, Posey says the team’s expectations are already set.

The Vaqueros are aiming to win the Southland Conference and earn the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament berth. Posey believes reaching that goal starts with the work being done now.

“We want to be Southland Conference champions. We want to make it to the tournament, and to make it to the tournament, we have to be champions in this league” Posey said. “We can’t jump straight to March right now, so we have to build day by day. But I would say we all have a lot to prove.”

Posey is also the son of two-time NBA champion James Posey, who has played an important role in his basketball development throughout his career.

“He told me that trusting in your work in the gym, the hours, and things like that have to translate to the court. You’ve got to have faith and confidence in what you’re putting in,” Posey said.

While carrying a recognizable basketball name, Posey says he doesn’t feel added pressure. Instead, he’s focused on creating his own legacy and helping UTRGV take the next step as a program.