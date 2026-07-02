Laguna Vista leaders looking to improve ‘outdated’ comprehensive city plan

Laguna Vista is starting work on a new comprehensive plan to guide the town's growth over the next 15 to 20 years.

Town leaders say the current plan, created in 2014, no longer reflects what the community needs.

Laguna Vista City Manager Victor Treviño said the update is long overdue.

"It’s outdated; a lot of things have changed since then," Treviño said.

The new plan will look at drainage, zoning, parks, and whether the town should expand by annexing nearby land.

Drainage is a top concern for some residents. Laguna Vista resident Isidrio Garcia says part of his property on Fernandez Street collects standing water after rain.

"We do have a little bit of a drainage issue,” Garcia said. “We don't have a culvert on our side of the street, so the water dissipates after a couple of days, but it's sitting in your yard."

Garcia said the problem gets worse during heavy storms. Treviño said the new plan will take on issues like Garcia's directly.

Town leaders say the plan will give them a clear direction for moving forward.

"We're looking forward to it because it's going to give us a very concrete map of how we're going to move and grow the town of Laguna Vista," Treviño said.

Over the next few months, residents will have a chance to share their ideas through surveys and public meetings before the plan is finalized.

Garcia hopes the process leads to improvements beyond drainage.

"I would like possibly another park, something with water jets, something for the children," Garcia said.

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