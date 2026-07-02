Bond set for father charged in Alamo crash that ejected 5-year-old child

The driver arrested and accused of crashing into a tractor-trailer involved in a crash that ejected a 5-year-old child from his vehicle went before a judge.

Francisco Davila Jr. was arraigned Thursday and was charged with four counts of child endangerment. Davila’s bond was set at $200,000.

Davila was the third suspect charged in connection with the June 19 crash that happened on the expressway in Alamo that hospitalized a total of six people, including four children.

On June 24, Davila was arrested alongside Samantha Vianney Rodriguez on charges of endangering a child. They were identified as the parents of the children, and the adult driver and passenger of a silver Dodge Durango that collided with the tractor-trailer.

According to a news release from the Alamo Police Department, an investigation revealed that the Durango was traveling “at a high rate of speed” and that Davila attempted an “unsafe lane change” that led to the collision.

“During the crash, several juvenile passengers were ejected from the vehicle and sustained injuries requiring emergency medical treatment,” police said. “Investigators further determined that multiple occupants were not properly restrained at the time of the collision, including children sharing seat belts and a child safety seat that was not properly secured.”

On Monday, police told Channel 5 News that the 5-year-old child was hospitalized in stable condition.

Rodriguez was arraigned on the same charges as Davila on June 25, and received the same bond amount. Hidalgo County jail records show she remains in custody as of Thursday evening.

Police initially said the driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as 40-year-old Jose Fidencio Luna Ramirez, fled the scene following the crash. He was charged the following day with two counts of collision involving serious bodily injury – failure to give information, and four counts of collision involving injury – failure to give information.

Police later said that Ramirez did stop at the scene but left before police arrived, and indicated that Ramirez left the crash scene without exchanging information and was heading to his residence in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, when he was located in Hidalgo.

Jail records show Ramirez remains jailed on a $300,000 bond.