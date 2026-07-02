New hearing date set for convicted killer John Allen Rubio

John Allen Rubio. KRGV file photo

A Brownsville man on death row will be in court next month.

John Allen Rubio will be in Cameron County on a hearing set for Aug. 12, court records show.

The hearing comes after prosecutors filed a response to claims that Rubio is not competent to be executed.

Rubio was convicted and sentenced for the March 2003 deaths of his three children. The children — 3-year-old Julissa, 1-year-old John, and 2-month-old Mary Jane — were found dead in their apartment after Rubio and his common-law wife, Angela Camacho, beheaded the children.

Investigators say Rubio and Camacho killed the children because they couldn't support them financially. Rubio has maintained that the children were decapitated because he believed they were possessed by his dead grandmother.

CLICK HERE TO HEAR FROM JOHN ALLEN RUBIO IN AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Camacho is currently serving life in prison after taking a plea deal. Rubio is set to be executed on Nov. 12, 2026.

On April 30, Rubio’s defense team filed a motion claiming he has ongoing mental health problems and suffers from delusions that prevent him from being executed.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Cameron County District Attorney's Office for more details. A spokesperson confirmed a response was filed, but the document is sealed and is not publicly available.

WATCH ECHOES FROM BROWNSVILLE - THE RUBIO MURDERS, A CHANNEL 5 NEWS ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY THAT EXAMINES THE SHOCKING CRIME