Echoes From Brownsville: The Rubio Murders, a behind-the-scenes discussion with Rick Diaz
CHANNEL 5 NEWS reporter Stefany Rosales sits down with longtime journalist, former KRGV anchor, and news director Rick Diaz. In the online exclusive interview, Diaz shares his insight into KRGV’s 2003 coverage of the murders of three children in Brownsville at the hands of their father. Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders airs on CHANNEL 5 NEWS Thursday, May 21, at 10:30 p.m. without commercials.
WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ECHOES FROM BROWNSVILLE: THE RUBIO MURDERS HERE
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Echoes From Brownsville: The Rubio Murders, a behind-the-scenes discussion with Rick Diaz
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