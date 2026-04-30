Channel 5 News Presents 'Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders'

Channel 5 News takes a look back at a case that has haunted Brownsville for decades.

In 2003, three children were murdered at the hands of their parents. Death row inmate John Allen Rubio speaks exclusively with CHANNEL 5 NEWS about what happened that night.

We're going inside the investigation with those who lived it.

Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders airs on Channel 5 uninterrupted on Thursday, May 21, at 10:30 p.m.

Watch the trailer in the video above.