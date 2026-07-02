Elsa launches free wellness check program for residents living alone

A new program in Elsa is offering free weekly wellness checks and emergency support to seniors and people who live alone.

The program, called Elsa Public Safety CARES, was created by the city's police and fire departments and emergency management division. It will also provide safety and community resources education to participants.

Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis said the program is meant to strengthen the city's connection with older residents.

"Even our younger generations may not realize it at this time, but it's important for all of us," McGinnis said. "It helps maintain our mental stability, and it helps maintain those social skills."

To sign up or for more information, call the Elaa Police Department at 956-262-4721.

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