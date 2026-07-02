Elsa launches free wellness check program for residents living alone
A new program in Elsa is offering free weekly wellness checks and emergency support to seniors and people who live alone.
The program, called Elsa Public Safety CARES, was created by the city's police and fire departments and emergency management division. It will also provide safety and community resources education to participants.
Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis said the program is meant to strengthen the city's connection with older residents.
"Even our younger generations may not realize it at this time, but it's important for all of us," McGinnis said. "It helps maintain our mental stability, and it helps maintain those social skills."
To sign up or for more information, call the Elaa Police Department at 956-262-4721.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Elsa launches free wellness check program for residents living alone
-
Laguna Vista leaders looking to improve ‘outdated’ comprehensive city plan
-
Pharr police to get disability awareness training under new partnership
-
Harlingen approves $14,000 project to repave Dixieland Park parking lot
-
Bond set for father charged in Alamo crash that ejected 5-year-old child
Sports Video
-
Jace Posey looks to bring experience and leadership to UTRGV men's basketball
-
UTRGV football season tickets sold out for the second straight season
-
Brownsville Soccer Club set to travel to Harlingen to take on the...
-
Team USA onto the Round of 16 after beating Bosnia 2-0
-
Nearly 11,000 fans at the McAllen Watch Party to watch Mexico vs...