Pharr police to get disability awareness training under new partnership

The Pharr Police Department is getting hands-on training to improve how officers interact with people with disabilities.

Starting in August 2026, the Disability Chamber of Commerce RGV will launch a pilot program called the Bridge Initiative with the Pharr Police Department.

The two-day training will cover what it's like driving with a disability, disability awareness, communication strategies, and how to handle traffic stops and emergencies.

"It's just a two day course," Jacklyn Rodriguez with the Pharr Police Department said. "One day will be provided only for law enforcement agencies, and part two will be only for those who registered through our link."

The program hits close to home for Lizette Hernandez, a registered and licensed occupational therapist whose son has autism.

She said she noticed something was off with her son, Leonardo, when he was young.

"One day I just noticed him very lethargic, and I just thought he's sick — and the pediatrician would tell me he's fine," Hernandez said.

Leonardo was later diagnosed with autism.

That experience pushed Hernandez to specialize in therapy for kids with autism more than 20 years ago.

The Disability Chamber of Commerce RGV is looking for people with disabilities who have a valid driver's license to participate in the training. More registration information will be available within the next month.

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