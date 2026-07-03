Parishioners blindsided by Valley nun's detention, questions remain following her release

Members of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in McAllen say they're still searching for answers after one of their members, Sister Letty, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on her way to Sunday Mass.

Since her detention and release, Channel 5 News has sent multiple requests for comment to the Department of Homeland Security.

So far, our requests have not been answered.

"What could she have possibly done criminally for this to happen? It was like completely out of left field," Our Lady of Sorrows Church Parishioner Olga Garcia said. "I really don't know any details. I really don't know."

Those questions are at the center of conversation inside the church.

Garcia has known Sister Letty for more than 10 years. She says they still don't have any answers about why Sister Letty was detained while on her way to Sunday Mass.

"I think all of us were pretty shocked and blindsided," Garcia said.

She says the message about Sister Letty's detention spread quickly through the parish.

"I know that when we heard, all of us immediately started praying for her," Garcia said.

Within hours, Sister Letty was released. It is still unclear why she was detained.

Channel 5 News has sent emails to the DHS daily requesting comment, so far the agency has not provided one.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville, Sister Letty came from Nigeria with a mission to build and serve a faith community in the Rio Grande Valley.

"Her goal was to start a ministry, a devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus at [Our Lady of Sorrows]. And so she did so about six years ago and I was one of the first few members," Garcia said.

Garcia says Sister Letty is an active member of the church choir and takes part in all church activities, including efforts to feed the homeless.

"She's very passionate about her faith and she's also very passionate about her devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus," Garcia said.

Sister Letty also works as a registered nurse at South Texas Health System. The hospital said they will not comment on the matter. She also previously spent 10 years as a certified nursing assistant at DHR Health in Edinburg.

After her release, Garcia says she spoke briefly with Sister Letty.

"I asked her how she was doing like a day later, and you know, she said it was a terrible ordeal as it would be for you know most of us," Garcia said.

For those who know Sister Letty best, they say her commitment to faith and service will continue.

"As a matter of fact, this will probably even give her more of an incentive to go forward," Garcia said.

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