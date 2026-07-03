Seafood market prices rise as Port Isabel shrimpers face challenges

Shrimping season is just weeks away, but for some Rio Grande Valley shrimpers, the biggest challenge isn't finding shrimp; it's finding enough crew to get their boats on the water.

"It almost seems like we're throwing a Hail Mary, but we're going to go for it anyways," Cuevas Trawlers owner E.J. Cuevas said.

Cuevas is getting his fleet ready for the start of shrimping season, but this year will be different.

"We're limited as to how many boats we can get out," Cuevas said.

Only two of his 11 boats will head out when the season opens. Cuevas says his company requested 22 H2B visas for seasonal crew members, but the request was denied.

So instead of putting his full fleet to work, Cuevas said only two boats will be sent out followed by two more later.

Cuevas is hoping to add more boats later, but only if he can find enough workers. He says the labor shortage is only one of the challenges.

Rising fuel costs and competition from imported shrimp are also putting pressure on the industry.

"A lot of people I feel are at their wits' end within the industry. I've heard people say if we don't make it between now to December, that's it," Cuevas said.

Those challenges are also being felt on shore.

Los Tortugos Sea Food Market manager Anna Carmona says over the last five years, the price of shrimp has risen.

"The shrimp has totally gone up in prices, so we need to go up on our prices," Carmona said.

Carmona says when local shrimpers struggle, local restaurants feel it too.

"Depending on the size of the shrimp, they range from $11 to $22," Carmona said.

Cuevas says the worker shortage, fuel cost, and imported shrimp are all obstacles, but he's going into the season with high hopes.

"Overall, I think if we can just maintain a steady season we don't need to worry about weather, maintenance issues, it's, God willing, a good season for everybody, not just me," Cuevas said.

The Texas Shrimp Association said they're continuing to work with Congressman Vicente Gonzalez in hopes of securing additional H2B visas for the season.

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