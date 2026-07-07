Crash involving two semi-trucks causes lane closure near Progreso International Bridge

Northbound and southbound lanes on FM 1015 south of Military Highway are closed following a crash involving two semi-trucks, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the lane closures will last a few hours as a hazmat team works to clean up spilled diesel from both trucks. Both male drivers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.