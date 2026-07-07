Teen charged after making false report in connection with Edinburg hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

Jezaie Luis Gonzalez (Mugshot courtesy of the city of Edinburg)

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Edinburg involving a bicyclist.

According to a news release, 17-year-old Jezaie Luis Gonzalez turned himself in to the Edinburg Police Department for allegedly making a false report to a peace officer.

The crash occurred on June 26 in the 2000 block of North McColl Road. David Moreno was riding his bicycle when he was struck from behind by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The 16-year-old driver was taken into custody in connection with the crash and charged with collision involving personal injury or death.

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According to the news release, four juveniles were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. After leaving the scene, they arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of Suaze Street and explained what happened.

Gonzalez, who was at the residence, went to the crash scene and falsely told officers he had witnessed a white Dodge Charger strike Moreno and flee south on McColl Road at a high rate of speed, according to the news release.

The investigation revealed Gonzalez's statement was allegedly fabricated to mislead investigators and protect the actual suspect.

Gonzalez was arraigned Tuesday, and his bond was set at $5,000.