Made in the 956: Donna native helps protect the San Antonio Spurs

A Donna native is getting a front-row seat to the NBA Finals as a member of the San Antonio Spurs security team.

Roy Padilla has been with the Spurs security team at their practice facility since 2018. From practice to games to public appearances, he travels with the team wherever they go.

"You have to be alert. Be on your feet and be ready; be ready for the unexpected," Padilla said.

This is the first time the Spurs have made the Finals since Padilla joined the team. He said it is an exciting new experience.

"I feel very good about that, being in this situation, but honestly it really hasn't sunk in where we're at," Padilla said. "I think I'm concentrating on every day what we need to do."

Padilla's background in law enforcement goes back to 1980, when he joined the Donna Police Department. He went on to serve as the assistant police chief in Pharr before becoming the Donna ISD police chief.

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After retiring, Padilla heard about a job with the Spurs and interviewed that same day.

"I interviewed that same day, and that same day I got hired," Padilla said.

Players and staff have recognized his work along the way.

"Every player and even staff members always extend that big thank you, and they understand. They know our background, and this is what we do," Padilla said.

His roots in the Rio Grande Valley remain close to his heart.

"That's my home. I care for the people from the Valley and Donna. I was born and raised in Donna, Texas. We're home of the 1961 state champions, so Donna is always my home," Padilla said.

From patrolling the streets in Donna to now working with the Spurs organization, this Valley native continues to protect and serve.

Roy Padilla is Made In The 956.