Made in the 956: Rio Grande City musician earns spot at national music festival

A Rio Grande City native is heading to a nationally recognized classical music festival to perform alongside some of the world's top musicians.

Daniela Garcia, a music education major at the University of Texas at Austin, earned a spot at the Sarasota Music Festival in Florida. She plays the French horn.

Getting in wasn't easy. More than 400 people applied, and Garcia was one of 42 students selected.

"It took a lot of effort for me to make it here because it's a festival where there are a lot of musicians not only from around the country but also from the world," Garcia said. "At this festival I perform with professors that are professional classical musicians, so last week I was taught by the former principal horn player of the Metropolitan Opera in New York."

Garcia said the experience reinforced how powerful music can be.

"Music is truly a place where no matter where you're from, everyone can just connect," Garcia said.

She said she is proud to represent the Rio Grande Valley on a national stage.

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"I feel very honored to have the privilege to be here because there are not a lot of people from a small town that get to this point, and every time someone asks me where I'm from, I'm very proud to say I'm from the Valley," Garcia said.

With graduation approaching, Garcia has her sights set on a career as a professional classical musician in an orchestra. She also hopes to teach the next generation of French horn players.

She pointed to past festival participants as proof of what's possible, noting that many now play in top-tier orchestras like the Cleveland Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic.

"I don't think there are limitations to where a person wants to go," Garcia said.

Daniela Garcia is Made in the 956.

Watch the video above for the full story.

From the weather to the food and culture, the Rio Grande Valley is a one-of-a-kind place, but it's the people in the RGV who are making strides here at home and around the world.

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