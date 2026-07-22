Operation Border Health kicks off with free medical services across the Valley
Operation Border Health kicked off Friday and will continue through July 23.
Free medical services are available across all four Rio Grande Valley counties, offering parents of student-athletes free sports physicals ahead of the new school year.
"We just ask them to bring their medications, their prescription medication or any other supplements they're taking because that tells us, 'Okay, these are the medicines they're on, we may make some changes to that based on what our findings are here,'" PSJA Independent School District Director of Health Services Sulema Solis said.
Other medical and dental services are also available and it's not just for children, anyone can go and it's all free.
The locations in Starr and Willacy counties are also offering veterinary services for dogs and cats.
The locations for Operation Border Health across the Valley are listed below. For more information, click here.
Cameron County
Veterans Memorial High School
4550 US-281 in Brownsville
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hidalgo County
PSJA Early College High School
805 W. Ridge Road in San Juan
7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Starr County
John & Olive Hinojosa Elementary School
2448 Embassy Street in Rio Grande City
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Willacy County
Raymondville High School
601 FM 3168 in Raymondville
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
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