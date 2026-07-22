Abbott signs executive order targeting birth tourism schemes following investigation at Valley hospitals

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order directing state agencies to investigate and shut down birth tourism schemes in Texas.

According to a news release from the governor's office, the order targets licensed healthcare providers who facilitate such schemes and calls for enforcement action against anyone found to be involved.

Two Rio Grande Valley hospitals are under investigation for alleged birth tourism practices.

As previously reported, Abbott said Mission Regional Medical Center appeared to be advertising birth packages in foreign countries and targeting foreign nationals. In a letter, he directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to investigate whether any laws were broken.

The second Valley hospital also under investigation is Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco. Both hospitals are owned by Prime Healthcare.

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Birth tourism refers to pregnant women traveling to the U.S. to give birth so their child receives U.S. citizenship.

"Texas will not tolerate the exploitation of our immigration laws by individuals traveling to the United States illegally or under false pretenses to give birth and secure citizenship for their child," Abbott said. "This executive order directs state agencies to investigate birth tourism schemes and hold accountable any provider that facilitates this fraud. U.S. citizenship is not for sale and Texas will put a stop to individuals seeking to profit from birth tourism."

The order directs the HHSC, the Department of State Health Services, the HHSC Office of Inspector General, the Texas Medical Board, the Texas Board of Nursing and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to investigate claims of birth tourism schemes within the state's healthcare industry.

The news release said agencies must take enforcement action against any licensed or regulated individual or entity found to be advertising, soliciting, engaging in, assisting with, providing or otherwise participating in unlawful birth tourism schemes.

Enforcement actions can include revoking or suspending licenses, prohibiting participation in state contracts, denying state benefits or pursuing other enforcement action under state law, according to the news release. State agencies may also partner with federal prosecutors to identify and combat birth tourism schemes, including sharing information and referring potential violations of federal law.

This order builds on earlier action Abbott took on July 7, when he directed HHSC to launch an immediate investigation into Mission Regional advertising birth tourism packages.