New public boat access opens at South Padre Island

South Padre Island has opened a new public bay access point—the island's first new access site in 30 years.

The Marisol Boat Ramp on Laguna Boulevard opened Friday. The $3.2 million project was funded in part by federal and state grants.

"It is a new free public boat ramp on South Padre Island," city of South Padre Island Shoreline Director Kristina Boburka said.

The Marisol Boat Ramp also includes a fish cleaning station and an ADA-accessible dock. It is open all week.