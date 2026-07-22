New public boat access opens at South Padre Island
South Padre Island has opened a new public bay access point—the island's first new access site in 30 years.
The Marisol Boat Ramp on Laguna Boulevard opened Friday. The $3.2 million project was funded in part by federal and state grants.
"It is a new free public boat ramp on South Padre Island," city of South Padre Island Shoreline Director Kristina Boburka said.
The Marisol Boat Ramp also includes a fish cleaning station and an ADA-accessible dock. It is open all week.
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