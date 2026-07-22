Pharr food bank packs emergency boxes for flood survivors

Flooding across parts of the state has left some families dealing with damage and recovery.

Now, Food Bank RGV and Rio Grande Valley residents are stepping up to help.

"It feels good. I mean I feel like I'm making, just like maybe, a little bit of a difference," volunteer Kristine Bridges said.

After days of watching floodwaters sweep through communities in parts of the state, Bridges decided she didn't want to just watch — she wanted to help.

The 25-year-old Edinburg resident is spending her day at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, packing boxes of emergency food for families now trying to recover.

"I saw that they had sent out a notification that they're helping people who would have been affected by the floods and I just wanted to see if I could help with that," Bridges said.

Some people affected by the flood lost their homes, others are left to repair flood-damage properties, all while trying to find basic necessities.

Bridges says the need to help hit closer to home.

"I have some family that actually were around San Antonio. So, it meant a lot to me. I know that...it could have easily been them," Bridges said.

She also remembers the flooding that impacted the Valley last year. Bridges says when your community helps you through the hardest days, you never forget it.

"It happened to us not that long ago and it is common, like around here, that we are affected by floods for a long time. So, I mean, just like having everybody help us and then just being able to do the same for them, I mean, makes a big difference," Bridges said.

Now, the Food Bank RGV is asking the community to pay that kindness forward.

They're collecting bottled water, electrolyte drinks, peanut butter, ready-to-eat meals and other non-perishable items that can be distributed to flood survivors.

"Unfortunately, we are in a time where we need to help out each other and we just recently had some really bad weather and some flooding up north of us, and the food bank that is helping out with that and is really affected by that is the South Texas Food Bank up in Laredo," Food Bank RGV Director of Grants and Government Relations Omar Rodriguez said.

Donations will be accepted through Wednesday at the food bank in Pharr where volunteers are working to sort and load supplies before they're sent to the South Texas Food Bank in Laredo on Thursday.

"We're just getting the word out and it is a short turnaround time, but we're really counting on the Valley to step up and help up our neighbors up in Laredo," Rodriguez said.

More than 40 volunteers spent the day lending a hand.

For Bridges, it's a simple way to remind flood survivors they aren't facing this alone.

"I mean it can happen to anyone. You never know and you'll be in the same situation and it's always good to have someone to help. So you know just kind of pay it forward when you can," Bridges said.

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