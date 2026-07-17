Operation Border Health returns offering free screenings across the Valley

Operation Border Health will return next week to the Rio Grande Valley.

The event helps local families get ready for the new school year and provides free medical, dental and vision screenings.

Last year's event was canceled because of funding cuts that impacted local staffing. This year's event kicks off Tuesday, July 21, with clinics in all four Valley counties.

"The community can come in, there's no questions asked, no barriers, they'll be asked to write their name and some information that they need to bring, but at this point, come as you are and get some screenings," Raymondville Independent School District Deputy Superintendent Jose Raul Valdez said.

Operation Border Health will be taking place at four different locations across the Valley from July 21 through July 23.

For more information, click here.

Cameron County

Veterans Memorial Early College High School

4550 US-281 in Brownsville

Hidalgo County

PSJA Early College High School

805 West Ridge Road in Pharr

7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Starr County

John and Olive Hinojosa Elementary School

2448 Embassy Street in Rio Grande City

Willacy County

Raymondville High School

601 FM 3168 in Raymondville

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.