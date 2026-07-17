Deadly San Juan H-E-B parking lot shooting linked to drug deal gone wrong

Left to right: Juan Samuel Olguin and Michael Lopez.

The two suspects arrested in connection with a deadly San Juan shooting at an H-E-B parking lot have been charged with murder.

Michael Anthony Lopez, 18, and Juan Samuel Olguin, 19, were arraigned on Friday and each given a $1 million bond. Lopez was also charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery in an unrelated case.

Olguin and Lopez are accused of killing 40-year-old Hervey Marin De Leon in a drug deal gone wrong.

The shooting occurred on Thursday, July 10 at around 11 a.m. The San Juan Police Department responded to the H-E-B parking lot following reports of gunfire and two vehicles fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, according to a news release.

San Juan dispatch received a call from McAllen Medical Center that a male, identified as Hervey, had arrived with multiple gunshot wounds. Hervey was later pronounced dead.

The news release said during the investigation, detectives were able to identify two vehicles involved with the shooting, a white Chevrolet Malibu, occupied by Jorge De Leon and Hervey, and a black Dodge Charger, occupied by Olguin and Lopez.

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Jorge told investigators he drove his brother, Hervey, to the parking lot to purchase drugs from Lopez, according to the news release. Jorge said Lopez got into the back seat of the Malibu with Hervey, he then saw Lopez shoot Hervey.

Lopez then exited the Malibu and went back to the Charger before driving away. Jorge then drove his brother to the hospital.

Authorities later detained Lopez, who confessed during his interview that he was taken to the H-E-B parking lot to conduct a drug transaction, according to the news release.

Lopez said Hervey brandished a handgun which prompted him to pull out his own weapon and shoot Hervey multiple times. He told investigators he hid the gun at his home in Pharr, according to the news release. The gun was later recovered.

The news release said authorities located the Charger in an open garage at Olguin's residence in north Alamo. Olguin was later found hiding at his girlfriend's apartment in San Juan.

Olguin confessed to driving Lopez to the parking lot to pick up $10,000. He said while he waited inside the Malibu, he heard gunshots and Lopez got back into the Charge, at which point Olguin drove away, according to the news release.

Several individuals were also detained during the investigation and then released pending further inquiry. Other suspects have not been ruled out.

The investigation is ongoing.