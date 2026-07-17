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Edinburg state jail to add new housing areas

Edinburg state jail to add new housing areas
1 hour 10 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, July 17 2026 Jul 17, 2026 July 17, 2026 12:23 PM July 17, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

A state jail in Edinburg is adding two new housing areas. The expansion will add 800 beds to the Reynaldo V. Lopez Unit.

The project is part of a statewide effort to expand inmate capacity, following funding approval by state lawmakers in 2025.

Construction is expected to begin in January.

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