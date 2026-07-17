Edinburg state jail to add new housing areas
A state jail in Edinburg is adding two new housing areas. The expansion will add 800 beds to the Reynaldo V. Lopez Unit.
The project is part of a statewide effort to expand inmate capacity, following funding approval by state lawmakers in 2025.
Construction is expected to begin in January.
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