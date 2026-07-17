Federal escape charge dismissed against former Hidalgo County district clerk

Omar Guerrero in his May 3, 2013, arrest. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

The federal case against former Hidalgo County District Clerk Omar Guerrero has been dismissed, and he will be released from federal custody, according to court documents.

Prosecutors filed the motion to dismiss the federal escape charge for Omar Guerrero "in the interest of justice," according to federal court records. A federal judge granted the motion on Friday, July 17, 2026.

Guerrero's attorney, Ricardo Salinas, told Channel 5 News that his client will be transferred to Hidalgo County jail following his release from federal custody.

As previously reported, Guerrero was arrested in June in Mexico after 13 years on the run. Guerrero was arrested in May 2013 on drug possession and tampering charges.

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Shortly after posting bail, Guerrero fled to Mexico through the Harlingen port of entry on the same day that a felony warrant for his arrest was issued on a charge of sexual assault of a minor, according to a criminal complaint.

Guerrero's arrest happened after deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a child disclosing "an outcry of sexual assault" on April 26, 2013.

The victim reported that she left her workplace with a man later identified as Guerrero, who took her to a residence in the 6300 block of Western Road in rural Mission where the assault occurred, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Sheriff’s investigators reviewed physical evidence and corroborating witness statements that show sufficient probable cause that Omar Guerrero sexually assaulted the victim. At the time of his arrest, he was also wanted on additional outstanding warrants unrelated to this case.”

Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio "Terry" Palacios confirmed that Guerrero has a hold for pending state charges.

‘The law will catch up to you’: DA confirms arrest of fugitive former Hidalgo County district clerk