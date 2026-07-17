Cameron County jailer accused of assaulting inmate
A Cameron County jailer was arrested for assaulting a handcuffed inmate, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.
The news release said jailer Angel De La Garza is facing charges of assault causing bodily injury and official oppression.
The sheriff's office conducted an investigation on July 14 following allegations that a Cameron County detention officer assaulted an inmate.
According to the news release, investigators determined the inmate sustained bodily injury during the incident and obtained arrest warrants for De La Garza based on the evidence.
De La Garza was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center while pending arraignment.
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