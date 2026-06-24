‘The law will catch up to you’: DA confirms arrest of fugitive former Hidalgo County district clerk
A former Hidalgo County district clerk who’s been a fugitive for 13 years was arrested in Mexico and will soon be back in the country to face charges, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
Omar Guerrero, 49, was arrested on Tuesday and is now in U.S. custody, according to a news release.
Guerrero was wanted in connection with a 2013 investigation into the sexual assault of a child, as well as additional outstanding warrants, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios said on Wednesday Guerrero will be back in the county within the next two days.
Guerrero’s arrest was the result of a collaboration between the DA’s office, the sheriff’s office, the U.S. Marshals, and Mexican federal agencies.
“Sooner or later, the law will catch up to you and you will face the music,” Palacios said. “Guerrero still hasn’t faced the music yet. He will have his day in court.”
According to a news release, Guerrero was arrested after deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a child disclosing “an outcry of sexual assault” on April 26, 2013.
The victim reported that she left her workplace with a man later identified as Guerrero, who took her to a residence in the 6300 block of Western Road in rural Mission where the assault occurred.
“Sheriff’s investigators reviewed physical evidence and corroborating witness statements that show sufficient probable cause that Omar Guerrero sexually assaulted the victim. At the time of his arrest, he was also wanted on additional outstanding warrants unrelated to this case.”
According to Palacios, Guerrero was also wanted on a charge of tampering with identification numbers.
A previous Channel 5 News report said investigators seized a rifle with an altered serial number as part of the investigation. He was also charged with cocaine possession and booked into the county jail on May 3, 2013, and his bond was set at over $1 million.
Three seperate bond companies posted Guerrero’s bond, but on May 8, 2013, Channel 5 News reported that Guerrero was on the run before he was charged with sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
Guerrero was previously charged with sexual assault but was found not guilty in 2007. Channel 5 News reported that Guerrero fled to Reynosa following that arrest but was later placed in custody and brought back to the country.
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