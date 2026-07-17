Zoo Guest: Yoshi the leopard gecko

News Video
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Consumer Reports: Home gym for cheap
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Federal escape charge dismissed against former Hidalgo County district clerk
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SpaceX sets new launch date after engines failed to ignite
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Cameron County investigators using new technology on Nahomi Rodriguez case
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Deadly San Juan H-E-B parking lot shooting linked to drug deal gone...
Sports Video
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Day 1 highlights from Pony League World Series in McAllen
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UTRGV men's soccer reveals its full schedule for the 2026 season
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Edinburg Vela alum Mito Perez signs with the Texas Rangers organization
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Nikki Rowe's D'Angelo Llarza signs letter of intent
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PONY International softball opening ceremony