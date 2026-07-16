Harlingen police seeking missing 12-year-old girl
The Harlingen Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on July 4.
Shelyn Kendra Flowers was last seen in Harlingen wearing Hello Kitty shorts and a black shirt. She has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs about 112 pounds, and has a height of 5 feet, 2 inches.
Shelyn may still be in the local area, police added.
Those with any information regarding Shelyn's location are urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5516.
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