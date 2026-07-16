Saronic Technologies moving forward with $3.2b shipyard project at Port of Brownsville

Gov. Greg Abbott and Saronic Co-Founder and CEO Dino Mavrookas. Courtesy photo

Saronic Technologies will build what's expected to be the largest shipyard in the country at the Port of Brownsville, bringing a $3.2 billion investment and 10,000 new jobs to South Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The facility, called Port Alpha, will create AI-driven, autonomous surface vessels, or self-directed ships, for possible naval warfare. Saronic announced the project at a Thursday press conference at its headquarters in Austin.

Abbott attended the announcement and declared Texas the new leader in American shipbuilding.

"Today marks history with the announcement of the most advanced shipyard in the entire world," Abbott said. "When this shipyard gets fully built out, there will be about 10,000 employees. Saronic is going to be providing about $750 million in annual paychecks to Texans. That's game-changing for the population of Texas. As Governor, I'm proud that Saronic calls Texas home."

Saronic Co-Founder and CEO Dino Mavrookas said the shipyard is about more than construction.

"Port Alpha is our commitment to that mission," Mavrookas said. "Built from the ground up to deliver ships at a speed and scale not seen since World War II, this investment is about more than constructing a shipyard. It is about rebuilding the industrial capacity, workforce, and manufacturing advantage required to ensure American maritime leadership for decades to come. The state of Texas and the city of Brownsville give us the foundation to turn that vision into reality."

Saronic chose Texas based on workforce availability, infrastructure readiness, land scale, logistics, and expansion potential. The company plans to work with Cameron County, regional technical colleges, and state university systems to develop workforce training and apprenticeship programs.

In June, Cameron County commissioners approved a 95% tax break for Saronic Technologies.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. said the project will strengthen the local economy.

"Saronic's investment marks a significant milestone for our county as it expands the shipbuilding industry to South Texas and aims to create 10,000 new jobs," Treviño said. "This project will strengthen our local economy by creating new opportunities for working families, supporting small businesses, and driving long-term growth throughout Cameron County and the region."