Sebastian MUD issues boil notice following water leak

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A water leak has prompted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to order a boil water notice for Sebastian MUD customers.

Customers are asked to boil water before using it for drinking, cooking, washing hands and face, brushing teeth and making ice. Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are especially at risk from harmful bacteria.

To kill harmful bacteria and other microbes, water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and kept boiling for two minutes before use.

People who do not want to boil water can buy bottled water or find another safe water source for drinking and cooking.

Sebastian MUD officials will notify customers when the water is safe to drink again and issue a formal notice lifting the boil water order.

Customers with questions can call Sebastian MUD at 956-347-3036 or 956-577-4709. Those who want to reach the executive director can call 512-239-4691.