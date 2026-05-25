Rainy Memorial Day weekend slows down business at South Padre Island

Saturday's stormy weather has caused several businesses and visitors at South Padre Island to change their plans.

Despite rainy weather and red flag conditions at the beach, hundreds of families still made their way to the island for Memorial Day weekend.

"The waves, even right now, they were a little rough, but surprisingly there were quite a few people still here," visitor David Lira said.

The Lira family drove from Houston through rainy weather to get to the beach. They said Sunday's weather was perfect for them.

"We actually enjoy it when it's a little cloudy, so the sun is not so intense," David said.

David's daughter, Violet, says this weekend is also about spending time together while not forgetting the meaning behind Memorial Day.

"There's a lot more people hanging out, more like in their tents rather than in the water, but I guess that's another chance to make a memory closer," Violet said.

Other families, like the Perdomos from Dallas, say they've had to take their vacation plans one day at a time because of the weather.

"We've been here since Friday and we planned this a few months ago and I'm not going to lie, we were a little concerned about the weather," Paola Perdomo said. "We didn't prepare for this. We just purchased the tickets over here, we're like on a day-to-day basis."

The Perdomo family decided to hop on an Osprey Cruise as part of their Memorial Day weekend activities.

"In the last few years, we usually have quite a few boats already booked. Today, we're looking have a lot of walk-ups and I have to blame the weather a little bit," Osprey Cruises Entertainment Director Felicia Calo said.

Osprey Cruises operates four boats and employs more than 50 people who depend on a busy holiday and tourist season.

The company said this slow start to the summer is something they haven't seen since the pandemic.

"This is peak season, this is the kickoff. So a lot of, myself, my bosses and my crew and my employees, often wait for this day to fill their pockets," Calo said.

By Sunday afternoon, they say bookings were down around 30 percent. They hope it improves before the holiday ends.

"We're done a little bit, but the sun is out and I'm crossing my fingers we don't take a hit. I'm hoping the weather does us justice," Calo said.

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