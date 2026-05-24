DPS investigates crash in Sebastian that caused SUV to leave roadway, strike pedestrian

A vehicle crash caused an SUV to veer off the roadway and strike a pedestrian standing in a ditch, leaving them in critical condition.

The crash occurred on Saturday, May 23, at around 12:27 p.m. on Interstate Highway 69E south of Sebastian.

A black Nissan Altima and a Chevrolet Suburban towing a Honda Pilot were traveling southbound on IH-69E. Traffic at the time was moving slowly due to a vehicle that had rolled over and was blocking traffic lanes, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to slow down but lost control and collided with the Altima. The Chevrolet veered left off the roadway into a grassy median where it struck the male pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.