PSJA North's Daren Garcia signs with Alvin College
PSJA North dual-sport star Daren Garcia signed to play baseball at Alvin College on Thursday afternoon.
"Alvin College, it's right for me," Garcia said. "It's right for me and I'm gonna go out there and give them my everything."
Garcia shined on the football field and the baseball diamond for PSJA North.
As the starting quarterback for the Raiders, Garcia led the team to back-to-back district titles including an undefeated district season during his senior year. He threw for 12 touchdowns and 0 interceptions while rushing for another nine touchdowns on the ground this past season.
In baseball, Garcia was recently selected to compete in the THSBCA All-Star game. For his career, his batting average is over .450 and he helped lead PSJA North to a district title in 2025.
"It feels good, especially with the community," he added. "How they supported me throughout these four years, it's like me paying them back and I'm gonna go out there and work hard to make all of them proud."
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