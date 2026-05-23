McAllen High's Sophia Flores signs to run track with UTSA

McAllen High senior athlete Sophia Flores signed with UTSA on Thursday afternoon.

Flores was a star on the track for the Lady Bulldogs, breaking five school records during her time with the program.

She leaves McHi with the all-time marks for the 100-meter, 200-meter, as well as three relay events.

She's also a three-time state qualifier.

"I'm feeling really happy, really excited. It's very bittersweet. All my four years in life and track have worked up to this moment," Flores said. "I want to thank all my family members and all my friends for helping me get through this journey."