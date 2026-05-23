PSJA's historic softball season ends in state semifinal

The PSJA Lady Bears historic softball season came to an end in Corpus Christi after falling 6-1 to the Katy Lady Tigers in the state semifinal.

PSJA came into the night facing elimination after dropping Game 1 on Thursday. The Lady Bears trailed 2-0 heading into the sixth inning and had been held hitless through the first five innings of Game 2. With two outs, star junior Emma Escamilla singled into left to drive in the Lady Bears first run of the series and pull the team within one run.

But Katy answered in the top of the seventh inning, scoring four runs including a three-run homer to put the game out of reach.

It was the first time in school history the Lady Bears reached the state semifinal, and the team was honored with their state semifinalist trophy and medals after the game.

"I'm so proud of these girls. This was something I mentioned to them a thousand times. No one thought that they would be here. A lot of people didn't think that we had the team. That we did well, but only well against Valley teams. That we couldn't make it up here. So, it's a testament and it's what drove these girls... We deserved to be here. Our season showed that," PSJA softball Head Coach Alyssa Garza said.

Although the team fell short of reaching the state championship they dreamed of, the Lady Bears are still tremendously proud of what they were able to accomplish.

"It's amazing. I love the Bears. My whole family is a Bear. Once a Bear always a Bear," PSJA senior second baseman Amerie Vega said. "I'm so happy I could do it with [my teammates]. Just happy I could do it with my best friend, Ari... It's meant everything to me. Especially my senior year. We knew we would make it this far. Just sad it didn't end the way we wanted it to end."

The future is still very bright for the program in the years ahead. The Lady Bears are returning seven key starters next season and graduating only two seniors from the starting lineup.

"I had a lot of young girls playing out there tonight and gained experience," Coach Garza added. "I know without a doubt that we'll be back here next year with the experience and hopefully with some respect from some people."