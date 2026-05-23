WATCH LIVE: First Warn 5 Weather Team provide storm updates

As of 11:59 a.m. Saturday, May 23, strong thunderstorms, not severe, are moving eastward at 30 mph through the Edinburg, McAllen, Pharr, Alamo, San Juan, Donna, Weslaco, Progreso, and Elsa areas.

Wind gusts of 50 mph are possible, along with half-inch size hail.

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.