Zoo Guest: Ornate box turtle

News Video
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McAllen elementary students take part in big, bad wolf trial
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Cameron County emergency officials offer tips to prepare in case of severe...
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San Benito High School student brought her graduation to her dad's hospital...
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Edinburg DACA recipient shows up for ICE check-in after deportation
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Crowds left disappointed after SpaceX scrubs Starship test launch
Sports Video
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Sharyland baseball mounts another late inning comeback in Game 1 of regional...
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PSJA softball drops Game 1 of state semifinal to Katy
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PSJA Lady Bears Softball Team in Corpus Christi for the state semifinals
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PSJA Bears baseball ready for regional final rematch against Dripping Springs
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PSJA holds pep rally for baseball & softball teams amid historic playoff...