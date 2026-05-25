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Monday, May 25, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 90s

Monday, May 25, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
7 hours 49 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, May 25 2026 May 25, 2026 May 25, 2026 9:59 AM May 25, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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