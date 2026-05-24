Harlingen city officials seek community input ahead of revitalization ride-along

Harlingen city leaders want to hear from neighbors living in District 4.

In June, Commissioner Frank Morales and his staff will visit problem areas inside the district as part of their district revitalization ride-along.

The commissioner wants to know which areas need attention.

"Sometimes we need staff to address code enforcement issues or some type of drainage issues or more potholes. It's a team effort," Morales said.

The ride-along will happen on June 20 at 8 a.m.

To submit feedback, email pwadmin@harlingentx.gov or fmorales@harlingentx.gov or text 956-264-3631.

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