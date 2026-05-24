La Joya city officials issue safety warning after alligator spotted near two neighborhoods

The city of La Joya issued a safety warning after an alligator was spotted near two neighborhoods.

City officials said they received reports that the reptile was spotted near Palm Shores and The Coves area. They are asking residents to use caution and avoid approaching the animal or attempt to feed it.

Residents should also keep children and pets away from nearby water areas and remain alert when outdoors.

Anyone who spots the alligator or has visual contact, are urged to call the La Joya Police Department at 956-585-4855.