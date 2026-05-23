Harlingen officials approve 120-day moratorium to study impact of potential data centers

Harlingen City Commissioner for District 2 Daniel Lopez provides insight into the 120-day moratorium.

The Harlingen City Commission has approved a 120-day moratorium to conduct research and update ordinances so they are prepared if a data center ever decides to move within city limits.

Harlingen City Commissioner for District 2 Daniel Lopez provided insight into what city officials will do during this moratorium.

"I'm not saying there is any data center that is looking to move into Harlingen, but if eventually, they were to try to, we would already have an infrastructure in place to be able to handle that and know what to do," Lopez said. "The whole purpose of the moratorium is to make sure we as a community understand what's going on, that we have done our due diligence and so that our ordinances reflect what the people of Harlingen want."

Lopez said he is not aware of any data centers currently seeking to move into Harlingen.

"To the best of my knowledge, as I sit here before you, I do not know of any other data center that is interested," Lopez said.

Lopez said the moratorium will allow officials to ensure the infrastructure and ordinances are prepared to handle the new industry.

"It gives us that time to one, do our independent research, do our internal research, and then have that conversation with the public out in the open and say, alright, these are our options, these are our concerns, how do we build an ordinance to best protect Harlingen? And not only Harlingen right now, but for our future," Lopez said.

Lopez said the city aims to understand the industry, assess the impact on infrastructure, such as water and power, and ensure that its growth aligns with the desires of the community.

He also highlighted that public hearings will be held to allow residents to weigh in and share their concerns.

"Public input is so important because they are going to see things that I'm not going to see, that the rest of the commission is not going to see. But by working together as a community, that we can come to the best ordinance and make the best decisions," Lopez said.

He also said he is aware some residents have spoken out against data centers in Harlingen.

"They need to participate, one, and two, we hear them. So many of their concerns they're bringing forth, I share those concerns. I think that they have so much validity to what they're saying and again, they're bringing up things I never considered," Lopez said. "As we look through this ordinance, in the next 120 days, we got to do the best job we can, and residents' input is absolutely crucial."

Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda has also released a statement regarding the moratorium:

"For the past several months, I have been providing updates regarding discussions surrounding potential data center developments.

I have also shared publicly that I was looking into the possibility of a temporary moratorium related to data centers within the City of Harlingen.

In the State of Texas, there is a legal process that must be followed in order to pursue a moratorium. After researching those procedures, the item was placed on a City Commission agenda to allow the commission to consider moving forward with the required steps, including a public hearing and ordinance process.

The commission approved moving forward with that process.

Last night, the required public hearing was held. Residents spoke both in support and in opposition, and I appreciate everyone who participated in the discussion. Public input matters, especially on issues involving infrastructure, utilities, land use compatibility, and long term planning. Following the public hearing, the commission took up the ordinance for discussion and ultimately approved moving forward with the temporary moratorium.

It is important to note that there are currently no proposed data center projects within Harlingen city limits. However, the City is doing its part to research, prepare, and ensure we are ready should a project ever be proposed within the city or should a property owner seek voluntary annexation into the city in the future.

My commitment throughout this process has remained the same: transparency, preparation, and making sure our community has a voice in conversations that could impact the future of Harlingen."