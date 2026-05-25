Valley Baptist Medical Center to offer free health screenings at stroke awareness event
Valley Baptist Medical Center is educating the community about the risks of stroke with a free public event.
Valley Baptist Health System Marketing Manager Alissa Castaneda spoke with Channel 5 News' Joel Villanueva about what kind of resources they'll have at the event and why it's important to attend.
The Steps to Stroke event is scheduled for May 28 at the Harlingen School of Health Professions, located at 2101 Pease Street.
To RSVP for the event, click here.
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