Hundreds turn out for early voting in Cameron County for primary runoff elections

Early voting for the primary runoff election is now underway.

Even though runoff turnout is traditionally low, hundreds of people in Cameron County showed up on Monday to cast their ballots.

According to unofficial numbers released by the Cameron County Elections Office, day one has seen numbers comparable to early voting numbers in April.

Unofficial turnout numbers show more than 2,900 Democrats voted, while just under 600 Republican voters cast ballots countywide.

The Brownsville Public Library led both parties in early voting traffic, with nearly 850 Democratic voters and more than 120 Republican voters showing up.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza says more people continue to vote early instead of waiting until Election Day.

"It's a trend we've been seeing over the past couple of election cycles. We had a sort of a 45/60 split or 55 split for early vote versus Election Day, but now that's shifting where more people are voting early, closer to 50-55 percent of the overall turnout," Garza said.

Hidalgo County also released the unofficial voting numbers.

On Monday, 2,096 Democrat voters headed to the polls, and 1,250 Republican voters casted their ballots.

Numbers for Starr and Willacy counties were not readily available.

These numbers are unofficial until canvassed. Early voting continues through Friday ahead of Election Day on May 26.

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