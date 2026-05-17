x

Sunday, May 17, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s

Sunday, May 17, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
3 hours 52 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, May 17 2026 May 17, 2026 May 17, 2026 10:52 AM May 17, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days