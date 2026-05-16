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Man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Brownsville

Man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Brownsville
4 hours 56 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, May 16 2026 May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 4:27 PM May 16, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Saturday morning, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.

The fire department said the crash occurred near State Highway 550 and Padre Island Highway at around 3 a.m.

The man was in critical condition and taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

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