Brownsville driver killed in weekend rollover crash identified
A 22-year-old Brownsville man who was killed in a Saturday crash was identified.
Aaron Alejandro Garcia was identified in a Wednesday news release as the man who died in the crash that happened on Saturday, May 16, 2026, shortly after 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 550 north of State Highway 48.
According to DPS, a 2010 black GMC Sierra driven by Garcia was traveling northwest on SH 550 at an “unsafe speed” through a curve.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the roadway. The Brownsville Fire Department said the vehicle rolled over as a result of the crash, injuring the driver.
Garcia died after he was hospitalized. DPS continues investigating the crash.
More News
News Video
-
6th Annual Juneteenth 'Perfecting Unity' Celebration set for next month
-
Harlingen EDC and TMAC UTRGV launch new program to support manufacturers
-
'The punishment is just:' Community looks back at shocking 2003 Rubio murders
-
UTRGV Harlingen Collegiate High School heading to nationals in children's literature competition
-
Rio Grande City and Starr County are both working on fixes for...
Sports Video
-
Cowboys pro bowler Kavontae Turpin set to host youth camp in McAllen...
-
UTRGV golfer Jorge Martin Sampedro qualifies for NCAA Championships after historic performance
-
RGV 4A boys & girls soccer All-Star game highlights
-
McHi's Fletcher Frisby signs with Texas A&M Kingsville
-
Harlingen's Isaiah Gaytan signs to Palo Alto College