Brownsville driver killed in weekend rollover crash identified

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

A 22-year-old Brownsville man who was killed in a Saturday crash was identified.

Aaron Alejandro Garcia was identified in a Wednesday news release as the man who died in the crash that happened on Saturday, May 16, 2026, shortly after 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 550 north of State Highway 48.

According to DPS, a 2010 black GMC Sierra driven by Garcia was traveling northwest on SH 550 at an “unsafe speed” through a curve.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the roadway. The Brownsville Fire Department said the vehicle rolled over as a result of the crash, injuring the driver.

Garcia died after he was hospitalized. DPS continues investigating the crash.