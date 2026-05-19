San Benito, Harlingen and Brownsville seek input on five-year HUD plan

Residents in San Benito, Harlingen and Brownsville are being asked to help shape what their communities look like over the next five years, and city leaders say the input could bring more federal funding to the region.

The three cities are working together on a five-year consolidated plan that will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, known as HUD. Officials say the plan will help them prioritize funding and projects that matter most to residents.

San Benito Assistant City Manager Diana Garza said the plan covers a range of community needs.

"The emphasis on the consolidated plan is affordable housing. What is it that they want to see here? Any new development projects, if they have to do with street improvements, water infrastructure, or park improvements, are the type of feedback we need from constituents," Garza said.

While the three cities are gathering regional input together, each city will still create its own plan based on the feedback it receives.

City leaders say they will gather input through community meetings and an online survey. Garza said all the information will be compiled into a plan that all three city commissions will adopt before it gets submitted to HUD in August.

The first community meeting hosted by San Benito is set for Wednesday, May 20, at the San Benito Cultural Heritage Center from noon to 1:30 p.m. City leaders also say a virtual meeting will be held later this month for people who cannot attend in person.

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