Hidalgo County warns residents to prepare for possible severe weather
Hidalgo County's emergency management coordinator is urging residents to prepare their households ahead of possible severe weather in the mid-Valley.
Ricardo Saldaña said strong winds could cause serious damage, especially when loose objects get blown into trees and fence lines.
"Prepare your household just in case we get some type of heavy winds," Hidalgo County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricardo Saldaña said.
Trampolines are among the biggest concerns. Saldaña warned they can become dangerous projectiles if not secured.
"Maybe some straight-line winds that may impact and do a lot of damage to our trees, fence lines," Saldaña said. "If you happen to have a trampoline, those are one of the worst ones. Strap them down. They become flying objects."
Saldaña also recommended people avoid driving on flooded roads and stay weather aware by following reliable sources rather than social media.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City and Starr County are both working on fixes for...
-
Rio Grande City restaurant hit by break-in attempt, suspect still at large
-
San Benito, Harlingen and Brownsville seek input on five-year HUD plan
-
Hidalgo County warns residents to prepare for possible severe weather
-
Echoes From Brownsville: The Rubio Murders, a behind-the-scenes discussion with Rick Diaz
Sports Video
-
McHi's Fletcher Frisby signs with Texas A&M Kingsville
-
Harlingen's Isaiah Gayton signs to Palo Alto College
-
Harlingen South's James Esquivel signs to University of Southwest
-
McAllen high's Fletcher Frisby signs with Texas A&M-Kingsville
-
PSJA Lady Bears softball details preparation for state semifinal against Katy