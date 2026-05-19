Hidalgo County warns residents to prepare for possible severe weather

Hidalgo County's emergency management coordinator is urging residents to prepare their households ahead of possible severe weather in the mid-Valley.

Ricardo Saldaña said strong winds could cause serious damage, especially when loose objects get blown into trees and fence lines.

"Prepare your household just in case we get some type of heavy winds," Hidalgo County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricardo Saldaña said.

Trampolines are among the biggest concerns. Saldaña warned they can become dangerous projectiles if not secured.

"Maybe some straight-line winds that may impact and do a lot of damage to our trees, fence lines," Saldaña said. "If you happen to have a trampoline, those are one of the worst ones. Strap them down. They become flying objects."

Saldaña also recommended people avoid driving on flooded roads and stay weather aware by following reliable sources rather than social media.